Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, April 29 - The body of a bank employee was today recovered from a drain at Rukmininagar in the city. The deceased has been identified as Atul Mahanta. He is an employee of SBI Panbazar branch and had been residing in the SBI Colony at Rukmininagar.
There was no injury mark on the body of the deceased. Police suspect he might have fallen into the drain accidentally either last night during the storm or early today.
Meanwhile, a female worker fell off an under-construction building and died at Beltola area. She has been identified as Rehena Begum.