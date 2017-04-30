The vision document will also aim to make the JMC a dedicated tertiary care institute of the State.

A meeting was held in the Jorhat Medical College on Saturday where many prominent citizens, including the MP and MLA of Jorhat, Deputy Commissioner, members of Pensioners' Forum and Senior Citizens' Forum, gave valuable inputs for the vision document.

The Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent of Jorhat Medical College has also sought suggestions from the local citizens for the vision document.