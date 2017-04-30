



Circle Officers have also been asked to assess the damage and report for further compensation and rehabilitation, he added.

The storm and rain hit localities like Jalukbari, Boragaon, Lokhra, Betkuchi, Lalmati, Basistha, Uzan Bazar, Kharghuli, Latasil, Fancy Bazar, etc. Over a hundred residential houses were damaged and a number of trees were uprooted, in some cases causing disruption of traffic, officials in the administration said, adding electric wires were also snapped and damaged in many locations, resulting in prolonged power cuts in many areas.

Infrastructural damages were also reported in public property, including the hockey stadium, Gauhati University, Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial, etc. Pandals erected for Bihu and other functions were also damaged at various places.