



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, State BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, MPs, MLAs and members participated in the meeting.

While the meeting was on till late in the evening, the State BJP president said among the decisions, one was to undertake a survey in the constituencies which are not in the party’s kitty. He said he would himself visit some 50 such Assembly segments, interact with locals and organisations and study the situation.

Issues regarding the panchayat elections were also taken up during the meeting.

The BJP-led government’s fight against corruption and coordination between the party and the government were among other issues discussed, party sources said.

In addition to the nineteen ‘departments’ of the State unit, the party decided to add one more by the name ‘Skill Development’ department, according to an organisational resolution taken at today’s meeting. The district and mandal units will be reconstituted as and where necessary. The president will also constitute the election committee, disciplinary committee, finance committee and the core committee.