In the city, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) will centrally observe the occasion on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri by hoisting the May Day flag at 12 noon. This will be followed by a mass convention and a procession. All the workers and employees engaged in the industrial sector will unfurl their flags at their work sites in the morning.

Trade unions that would be participating in the central programme include CITU, AICTU, HMS, AICCTU, AIUTUC, various insurance employees’ associations, Assam Pradeshik Bank Karmachari Samiti, SBI Staff Association (NE Circle), Assam Tribune Employees’ Union (ATEU), BSNL Employees’ Union, Assam Rajyik Karmachari Federation, National Federation of Postal Employees (Assam Circle), Central Govt Employees’ Coordination Committee, North East Oil Workers’ Coordination Committee, etc.

The Assam unit of All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) will also be observing May Day under the theme ‘Save public sector, save farmers and save India Day’ in the wake of the call given by the central committee of the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation.

The Assam Tribune Employees’ Union (ATEU) will also be observing the day in a befitting manner. The day’s proceedings will begin with the unfurling of the flag on the ATEU’s permanent campus by president Siva Prasad Deka at 9.30 am. This will be followed by hoisting of the flag on the Assam Tribune campus by Nagen Kakati, a senior employee of the establishment, at 10 am.

It will take out a procession at 10.30 am and join the central programme at Dighalipukhuri, scheduled for 12 noon.