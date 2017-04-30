Urging the youth of the state to strive to realise their optimum potential and commit to the cause of the society with vigour and zeal so that Assam can be established as one of the top states in the country, Sonowal said that removing corruption from the system is one of the prime objectives of the government and tremendous success has been achieved in this regard.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated our government's zero tolerance approach towards corruption by pointing out Assam as the example where a consistent and ruthless campaign against corrupt practices in governance has been carried out,” added Sonowal.

Stating that the youth of the state must shoulder the great responsibility of focusing the inherent strengths of the state at the national and international stage, Sonowal said that 21 percent growth in revenue collection of the State Government compared to previous year is a huge boost to the efforts of the government to bring about economic resurgence and sustainable development.

Saying that Assam is a land of potentialities, possibilities and prosperity Chief Minister Sonowal said that the government has started programmes like ‘Discovery of Assam’ to highlight the inherent strengths of the state at the world stage and introduce outsiders to the beauty of Assam. He appealed to the youth to extend their cooperation in making this programme a grand success.

Referring to Namami Brahmaputra festival as the government's effort to highlight the immense potential of the great river, Sonowal said that the dredging of Brahmaputra would boost the flood management activities and provide huge fillip to inland water transport by enabling cargo ships to ply on the river that would bolster trade and business.

Saying that the youth must strive to achieve success and excel in their chosen fields through sincerity and dedication despite difficulties and overcome challenges so that they can take Assam towards a new direction of growth and prosperity, Sonowal urged them to take sports as a way of life and aspire for glory in sporting arena. The government is also working towards making Guwahati the sports capital of the country, he said.

The session ended with light-hearted moments with the Chief Minister sharing his experiences as the Union Minister of Sports and giving insights into his daily fitness routine. On being requested, he also sang a few lines of a Bihu song to the loud cheers of a primarily young audience.