



Bora was later granted bail by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here.

After being questioned by the investigators of the CID for nearly two hours today, Bora was arrested in connection with the CID police station case number 7/2017. Bora’s Geetanagar house was also searched during which his cell phone and laptop have been seized.

The case has been registered under Sections 166, 167 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code besides Sections 66 and 67 of the Information Technology Act. The complaint was lodged by Inspector General of Police (Administration) PC Saloi.

Immediately after his arrest, the Home department has placed Bora under suspension. Earlier too, Bora was suspended for several months and was reinstated only recently after which he was posted in Kokrajhar.

Bora through his post in Facebook had alleged that the BJP legislature was indulging in immoral activities inside the State Secretariat (now Janata Bhawan). The State BJP too had lodged a complaint against Bora for his post in social media.

After being arrested, Bora told media persons that he has evidence to prove his allegations and that he would place them before the court. He also claimed that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker is privy to the immoral activities taking place in the Janata Bhawan.