“We will soon hold an all-party meeting to tell them that our EVMs are non-tamperable and secured as per our administrative and technical safeguard system,” Zaidi told reporters here.

He said that the poll panel intends to use Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units attached with EVMs in the coming elections for greater transparency and restore voters’ confidence in the electoral process.

A VVPAT churns out a paper slip confirming the party and candidate a person has voted for. This slip is kept in EDC records for future reference.

The government has earlier this month sanctioned funds of Rs 3,173.47 crore to buy 16.15 lakh VVPATs as sought by the EC. The poll panel has already placed an order for the same with Bharat Electronics Ltd and Electronic Corporation of India Ltd and expects to get the machines by September 2018. – IANS