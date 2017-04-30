Ahead of the ensuing SC hearing on the important issues of base year for determining citizenship and granting citizenship to the descendents of Bangladeshi immigrants, who were born in Assam till 2004, the Manch said that the State Government’s silence over the issue would weaken the case for the indigenous people of Assam.

Addressing the media here, Manch convener Upamanyu Hazarika criticised the Sarbananda Sonowal-led State Government for deviating from its pre-poll promise of protecting the identity of the indigenous people against the looming threat from the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

“The apex court’s five-member constitution bench will start the hearing from May 11, 2017 on the two very important issues that will determine the future of the indigenous population in Assam. Needless to say, the State Government’s stand would hold enough significance.

“But unfortunately, the present State Government is also towing the line of the previous Congress government that supported 1971 as the base year for citizenship in its affidavit, which was also supported by the AIUDF,” he said.

A video, depicting the plea of the family members of martyrs of the Assam movement was also released today, where several members supported making 1951 as the base year for determining citizenship, like the rest of the country.

“The martyrs laid down their lives for 1951 and not 1971. Whereas the political leaders have built their political career on the foreigner’s issue, they have conveniently betrayed the ideals of the Assam movement and the sacrifice of the martyrs,” Hazarika said.

Taking a jibe at the present government for its involvement in organising a number of festivals in the State recently, he said that instead of fairs and festivals, the government must concentrate on addressing the basic concerns of the people of Assam. “To divert the attention of the people from the SC hearing, the government has come up with a tripartite discussion. In the last 32 years, numerous such tripartite discussions have been held with no significant outcome,” he added.

The Manch further alleged that instead of finding out and expelling the illegal migrants, the government is providing them opportunity to attain citizenship.