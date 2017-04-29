Jamiat expresses concern

Correspondent

NAGAON, April 28 - The Ajmal faction of State Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind has expressed concern over the recent high court order not to accept Panchayat certificates or ration cards as supporting documents for inclusion of names in the NRC. According to a statement signed by Badruddin Ajmal (MP) and Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Qasimi (MLA), the Jamiat said that it does not support inclusion of names of any foreigner in the NRC, but at the same time, it believes that there is a calculated move to deprive genuine Indian citizens of their citizenship. The Jamiat has already moved the Supreme Court in this regard and, if necessary, it will move more petitions for getting justice, the statement stated.