Explosives recovered, two youths held

ANN Service

BADARPUR, April 28 - A massive amount of explosive goods were recovered from Bihara Railway Station, under Badarpur Rly Subdivision on Wednesday, by the Railway Protection Force, at about 9 am. In connection with this, two suspected tribal youths were nabbed by the RPF, who have been identified as Jahn Khubang (31) and Lalroot Sanghma (35). The explosives recovered from them included 30 packet detonators, 575 gelatin sticks and 10 (ten) bundles of fuse wires. Besides, fake I-cards and ATM cards were also recovered from them. Sources informed ANN Service that these two youths were coming from Silchar to Bihara railway station on way to Dimapur station by the Silchar-Guwahati fast passenger.