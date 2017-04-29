To propagate the philosophy and ideals of the life and work of Mahapurush Damodar Deva, who was born in 1410 at Nalasa Gaon in the present Nagaon district, the Sri Sri Auniati Satra of Majuli has been handing over the prestigious award since 2012.

The former recipients of this award were Dr Bhrigu Muhan Choudhary, Dr Mukunda Das Sharma, Hemchandra Goswami, Sri Sri GuruKrishna Goswami and in 2016 the award was given to Dr Nagen Saikia.

The Damodar Deva Nyash Samiti this year has decided to give this ward to Sri Purandar Baruah, a retired teacher, Gitacharaya who is presently working as the founder Acharya of Pragya Shadhan Gyan Yoga Kendra. He has also written two books – Gita Tirtha and Pragya Jagriti. The award contains a certificate of appreciation, a collection of books, one hand made cane fan, seleng, sarai and an amount of Rs 15,000.

On this occasion, the satradhikar of Sri Sri Auniati Satra and also the president of Damodar Deva Nyash Samiti, Dr Pitambar Deva Goswami has congratulated Purandar Baruah and hoped that this award will inspire the intellectuals to do more research on Damodar Deva and his ideals.