Addressing the students at the ceremonial distribution of laptops and cheques for the Anundoram Barooah Awards 2016 held at the Government Girl higher Secondary School on Thursday, Dilip Paul said “ from 2008 to 2016, during the Congress regime, each laptop from AMTRON company was purchased at Rs 20,000. But after the BJP Government assumed power, it purchased each laptop of the same company with similar configuration at Rs 13,000 in 2017. This meant that Rs 7000 was mysteriously siphoned off from each laptop and crores of money was bagged by foul means.” Also, the Deputy Speaker urged the students to step up to cooperate in the drive to put an end to the practice of triple talaq in the country.

Earlier, the ceremonial distribution of laptops and cheques for the Anundoram Barooah Awards, 2016 was held at Government Girl higher Secondary School. Deputy Speaker and Silchar MLA Dilip Kumar Paul gave away the awards to 14 successful students, two each from the seven constituencies of Cachar district. Sonai MLA Aminul Haque Laskar, Inspector of Schools Cachar Anup Kumar Das, ADC Jitu Kumar Das and ADC Ranadip Dam attended the distribution ceremony. It may be mentioned that the distribution of laptops and cheques will be held in two phases. In the first phase, as many as 929 students from schools beginning with alphabetical order A-to-H were given the laptops and cheques.

The second phase of distribution among 1311 students from schools beginning with alphabetical order I to Z was held today. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker Dilip Kumar Paul said that even though distribution of the laptops have been a little delayed, the awards shall enthuse the students of the district to do better results.