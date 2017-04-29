U-19 football talent hunt tourney

Our Correspondent

IMPHAL, April 28 - Curtain raiser and entertainment programme for the upcoming nationwide ‘Oorja’ CAPF U-19 talent hunt football tournament which is scheduled to be held from May 1 to 10 in Imphal under the aegis of Inspector General of Assam Rifles (south), was inaugurated by Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Shokun Chauhan during a glittering gathering at Khuman Lampak Indoor Stadium here on Saturday evening. Boxer Laishram Sarita Devi who is the brand ambassador of the event unveiled the mascot of the event while two more trophies named after former national football team captain P Renedy and captain of national women’s team O Bembem were also unveiled during the day’s function.