Electing to bat, Lakhimpur Cricket Academy could only manage 145 runs in 36.2 overs. Hrishikesh Bora top scored for his side with 33 runs while Bitu Baruah and Angajudit Gogoi contributed 23 runs each. Dibakar Saikia and Nishant Singhania scalped three wickets each.

In reply, Dibrugarh boys got past the target losing seven wickets in 44.1 overs. Manabjyoti Barman top scored with 50 runs while Gunjanjyoti Deka chipped in with 35 runs. Hrishikesh Bora was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Manabjyoti Barman of CCDA was adjudged the man of the match.

Brief scores: Lakhimpur CA 145 in 36.2 overs (Hrishikesh Bora 33, Bitu Baruah 23, Angajudit Gogoi 23; Dibakar Saikia 3/12, Nishant Singhania 3/33, Ritesh Thakur 2/14). CCDA 149/7 in 44.1 overs (Manabjyoti Barman 50, Gunjanjyoti Deka 35, Nitin Hazarika 16; Hrishikesh Bora 3/19, Angajudit Gogoi 2/31).