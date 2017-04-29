After Panwar’s ‘A’ sample was found positive, the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF) suspended her provisionally.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) conducted dope tests on all the national campers on March 25 in Patiala.

“Forty two weightlifters were tested and only Sushila’s sample was found to be positive,” said IWF Secretary Sahdev Yadav.

Panwar came to the limelight when she bagged a gold medal in the +75kg category at the 12th South Asian Games in Guwahati last year. – PTI