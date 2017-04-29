

Russia’s Maria Sharapova returns the ball during the match of the WTA Grand Prix against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Stuttgart, on Friday. Russia’s Maria Sharapova returns the ball during the match of the WTA Grand Prix against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Stuttgart, on Friday.

The 30-year-old five-time Grand Slam winner is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart and powered past Estonia’s Kontaveit, ranked 73rd, for a 6-3, 6-4 quarterfinal win in one hour, 23 minutes.

This was another impressive display from the Russian, who hit four aces, 28 winners and just two double faults, while she converted five of her six break points.

“I served quite well and held my serve which gave me confidence, so I’m happy,” said Sharapova.

“We haven’t played each other before, so the first six games were just about working each other out. I kept myself in good shape, because once you lose it, it’s hard to get it back,” she added when asked about her fitness on court after 15 months out.

The former World No. 1 will now play either France’s Kristina Mladenovic or Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro in Saturday’s semifinal.

Sharapova only made the main draw for Stuttgart after being given a wild card as her ranking was wiped out after testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

Her rivals have heavily criticised the decision to give her wild cards in Stuttgart, Madrid and Rome with Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard branding her a “cheater” on Thursday.

There has been nothing but support for the Russian from the Stuttgart crowd with a few positive banners around the indoor arena. She has been in commanding form on clay here as Sharapova waits to learn on May 16 whether she will be granted a wild card to play next month’s French Open. – AFP