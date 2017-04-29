The Concerned Naga Senior Citizens (CNSC), in a memorandum, to the Prime Minister stated that “backtracking” by the Centre on its past commitments could lead to undesirable events.

The CNSC reminded the Prime Minister that after his party’s landslide victory in the last general election, the Government of India had assured resolve the issue soon.

“Nagas heaved a sigh of relief on hearing the news after a prolonged distrust and frustration under the Congress regime which has miserably failed to achieve any tangible progress due to lack of political will,” they stated in the memorandum.

The CNSC applauded the “Framework Agreement” that was a result of negotiations for nearly two decades between the “NSCN representing the Nagas” and the Government of India. “This shows the commitments of both the entities for a permanent solution,” it said.