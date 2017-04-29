State Health Services Director H Lalchungnunga during the meeting said that around 2149 people were diagnosed with tuberculosis in Mizoram in 2016, of which 29 people died to the disease.

Besides, 204 people have been identified as those suffering from both TB and HIV and there were 45 multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) patients in the same year.

The meeting also revealed that around 1992 people have been examined during three months between January and March this year out of which 459 have been found to be suffering from TB.