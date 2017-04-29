“Common people are the worst sufferer of price rise but the Centre is not keen to reduce the burden on the people”, he said while addressing a rally in Unakoti district’s Kumarghat area.

“Around 40 per cent of the country’s total population remains out of the Food Security Act leading to spiraling price rise. The Central government must bring all section of people under the Food Security Act”, he said in the 10th annual conference of Kshet Majdoor Union, a front organization of CPI (M).

“The Centre must ensure supplying of 15 food stuff items through Public Distribution System (PDS) at subsidised rate if it wants to bring a control over the price rise, he said.

Sarkar also criticised the BJP led government for turning a blind eye on the unemployment problem. The Congress which had ruled the country for long years has not taken any initiative to fill up the vacant posts and the BJP is also following the footstep of Congress government”, he said.

Kshet Majdoor Union’s state unit present Bhanu Lal Saha, Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty and general secretary of All India Agricultural Workers’ Union A Rajaraghvan also addressed the rally.