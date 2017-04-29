Police sources said that at around 9.30 pm yesterday, 6-7 heavily armed militants, suspected to be from the GNLA fired at about 4-5 coal trucks plying through the route. Despite the heavy gun fire, there was no casualty. “Immediately after we received information on the incident, a police team rushed to the spot and conducted search operations in the surrounding areas,” said SGH superintendent of police, Abraham T Sangma.

Meanwhile in a separate incident, a group of militants beat up a 14 year old school boy.