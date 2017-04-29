

Congress MLAs at the BJP head office in Imphal on Friday. Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seen.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh and State BJP president K Bhabananda accompanied by Assam’s finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior party leaders welcomed four congress MLAs S Bira Singh (Kumbi), Y Surchandra Singh (Kakching), Ngamthang Haokip (Saitu), O Lukhoi Singh (Wangoi) and Trinamool congress legislator T Robindro (Thanga) during a brief function at the party office here today.

Earlier, Congress MLAs Th Shyamkumar Singh, now a minister in the BJP-led coalition government, and Ginsuanhau had joined the BJP after the last Assembly elections.

With Friday’s political development, the strength of the Congress has reduced to 22 from its original position of 28.

Appreciating the move, Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said,“This shows that public continues to extend their support to the new government’s initiatives. So we will try our level best to bring all round development in the state.”