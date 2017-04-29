Meeting on Ambubashi Mela

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, April 28 - The Kamrup Metro district administration today held a meeting with various stakeholders regarding preparation for the forthcoming Ambubashi Mela at Kamakhya. This year the Ambubashi Mela will be held from June 21 to 24. Issues related to security and basic amenities for the pilgrims were discussed at the meeting. Matters discussed were steps to be taken to provide adequate numbers of temporary toilets, water and food supply, uninterrupted power supply, repair of roads, restriction on vehicular traffic, cleanliness on the temple premises and in the city, illumination of the important temples of the city and deployment of adequate numbers of volunteers.