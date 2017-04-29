Curbs on heavy vehicles

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, April 28 - The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Amanjeet Kaur, through a notification, has temporarily restricted the movement of heavy articulate vehicles (truck trailers) on the stretch of the National Highway 37 between Khanapara and Jalukbari in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation area from 9 am to 10 pm. The restriction was imposed after it was reported that the movement of trailers at peak hours leads to congestion, thereby hindering the movement of emergency service vehicles. “Schoolchildren too get affected due to this,” the notification stated.