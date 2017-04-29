An order to this effect was issued by Kamrup Metro District Magistrate Dr M Angamuthu today.

The order was issued in compliance with the directions received from the State government and under powers conferred under the Noise Pollution (Regulations and Control) Rules, 2000, said Dr M Angamuthu.

Areas within 100-metre vicinity of all government and private hospitals including the GMCH and the MMCH, government and private educational institutions, prominent religious places like temples, gurdwaras, mosques, churches, monasteries, maths and namghars, the Gauhati High Court, the District and Sessions Judge Court, the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, and all government offices within the periphery of the Kamrup Metro district have been declared as ‘Silent Zones.’

Dr Angamuthu said that the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board would collect, compile and publish technical and statistical data relating to noise pollution and measures devised for its effective prevention, control and abatement, and submit such reports on a monthly basis.

“The Superintending Engineer of PWD (Roads) will take necessary steps to install proper signages in the respective areas within 15 days and report compliance,” he added.