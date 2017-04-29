Apart from being a renowned academician, Prof Barua was also associated with a number of organisations and educational institutions of the State. As a popular quizmaster also he was closely associated with the younger generation, especially students.

The All Assam Students’ Union, while mourning the death of the eminent educationist, stated that his unmatched contributions in the academic and social spheres will always be remembered by the people of Assam. The All Guwahati Students’ Union will organise a tribute programme tomorrow on the bank of the Dighalipukhuri from 5.30 pm.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad have also mourned the death of Professor Barua, terming it an irreparable loss for the State.

The Cotton College Alumni Association and Association of Past and Present Office-bearers of the Cotton College Union Society have also condoled the demise of Prof Barua. The alumni association in collaboration with Cotton College will organise a condolence meeting on May 2 from 3.30 pm at the KBR Hall of the college.