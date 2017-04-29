Officials in the district administration said that residents as well as local authorities should develop an evacuation plan to deal with any landslide-related contingency.

“People should have a landslide-specific plan and an evacuation plan. Besides, in case of any such incidents, residents should stay away from the slide area. There may be danger of additional slides. Checking for injured and trapped persons near the slide should be done without entering the direct slide area. Instead, people should direct rescuers to such affected locations,” said an official.

In case of landslides, people have been requested to help a neighbour who may require special assistance, like infants, elderly people and people with disabilities.

“During a landslide, urgency is a major factor. So people should not delay and priority should be to save oneself and not one’s belongings. Many debris flow fatalities occur when people are sleeping. So there is a need to stay alert and listen to weather reports for warnings of intense rainfall,” he said.

As per officials of the administration, people should also consider evacuation in areas susceptible to landslides and debris flows.

“A trickle of flowing or falling mud or debris may precede larger landslides. Moving debris can flow quickly and sometimes without warning. Getting out of the path of a landslide or debris flow is the best protection. In case of slides, residents should contact he local fire station, police or PWD. Local officials are the best persons able to assess potential danger,” said an official.

People have also been asked to watch for flooding which may occur after a landslide or debris flow.

“Flood sometimes follows landslides and debris flows because they may both be started by the same event. Residents should also check the building foundation, chimneys and surrounding land for damage. Damage to foundations, chimneys or surrounding land may help in assessing the safety of the area. Landslides occur where they have before, and in identifiable hazard locations. So people should gather information on landslides in their respective areas,” said the official.