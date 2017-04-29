The awardees were Dhemaji Zila Parishad, Dimoria Anchalik Panchayat (Kamrup Metro district), Dhemaji Anchalik Panchayat, Ejarbari Gaon Panchayat (Morigaon district) and Sonapur Gaon Panchayat (Kamrup Metro district) – all in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Swashaktikaran in Zila Parishad, Anchalik Panchayat and Gaon Panchayat categories respectively.

The Ejarbari Gaon Panchayat also bagged the Nanaji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Award.

The awards were presented to the winners by Union Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at a function held at Lucknow on April 24, an official release stated.

The Panchayat Swashaktikaran Award carries a citation and Rs 15 lakh, while the Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Award comprises a citation and Rs 10 lakh.

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Naba Doley has congratulated the winners and urged them to strive harder for more.