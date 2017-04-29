Inaugurating a two-day bamboo summit here today Chief Minister Sonowal said, “People of Assam have grown up with bamboo. Bamboo culture has already been rooted in our minds for a long time”. Since bamboos constitute an important segment of the wealth of Assam, State Government is committed to promoting a holistic growth of bamboo sector by adopting an exhaustive strategy to influence the growth of bamboo and its marketing.

He also said that using the latest technology, the vast resources of bamboo can be used as a force multiplier for rapid industrialisation in the State. Sonowal also said that the people of Assam have the skills of working with bamboo. Promoting the use of bamboo as industry would also work as a catalyst to materialise the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making North East as an organic hub of the North East, Sonowal professed. .

Urging the delegates of the summit who have come from across the country as well as outside to invest in bamboo and its allied sectors, Sonowal assured all help, cooperation and security from his government to sustain and flourish the bamboo industry. Reiterating his government’s commitment to transform Guwahati as a business capital of the entire South East Asian countries, Sonowal said that his government has been taking several steps to improve the connectivity of the city including its infrastructural facilities.