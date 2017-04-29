



He has left behind his wife Dr Indira Barua, two sons and a host of relatives and admirers. A number of eminent personalities of the State, including his former students and colleagues paid their last tributes to Professor Barua at his Bharalumukh residence and also at the Cotton College.

His last rites were performed at the Nabagraha crematorium.

Born on March 1, 1943 at Sipajhar in Darrang district, Professor Barua is considered a pioneer of quizzing and debate in the State. He graduated from Cotton College, Guwahati and obtained his master’s degree in economics from Delhi University.

A man who dedicated himself for betterment of education in Assam, Barua served in different capacities in several premier educational institutions of the State. He joined Cotton College in 1966 and became the principal in-charge of the college for a short stint in the year 2000. He retired as the principal of Haflong College in 2001.

Professor Barua’s death has cast a pall of gloom in the State. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of the eminent economist and academician. “He will remain immortal in the hearts of the people of Assam. His visionary leadership, his thoughtful writings, and his contributions in the field of inculcating quizzing culture in the State are his greatest contributions to the posterity,” Sonowal said in his condolence message.

Professor Barua served as joint director of the Assam Administrative Staff College. He was also associated with the Administrative Reform Commission, Government of India for State level studies. Besides, he was also a member of the Second Assam State Finance Commission, member of the State Planning Board and a member of the 7th Assam Pay and Productivity Pay Commission.

Professor Barua was also associated with the Academic Staff College of Gauhati University, Indian Institute of Bank Management, Assam Don Bosco University, a member of the State Audit Advisory Board and member of organising committees of governing bodies of various educational institutions, including Handique Girls’ College.