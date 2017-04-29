

Prof CNR Rao (L) being felicitated by Governor and Chancellor of Gauhati University Banwarilal Purohit at the 26th convocation of the University, in Guwahati on Friday. – UB Photos

He asserted that the future of India depends on how well we do in science and technology. It is the foundation of science and technology that enables a country to become a leader in the world, he maintained.

He reasoned that while increased funds and better infrastructure are necessary for the universities, there is also an urgent need of the Indian universities to improve the content of what they teach in their classrooms.

In science and technology, many efforts are there to be made. These include the areas of science and technology where we compete with the rest of the world, in the area of development of our industry and evolving solutions to the problems facing the humanity, taking science to the doorsteps of everyone and inculcate scientific temper among the common people, he said.

He laid emphasis on taking science and good education to the doorsteps of the village people where millions of children are deprived of the opportunities.

Prof Rao, who has authored more than 1,500 research papers and 50 books, and was honoured with the highest civilian honour of Bharat Ratna by the Government of India in 2014 for his contributions to the field of science and technology, also highlighted the fact that the objective of doing science is to explore, to innovate and to discover. “It is to work in a world that is not chartered,” he maintained.

He was conferred the honorary D Litt degree by GU Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit at the function, in which celebrated Assamese poet Nilamani Phukan was also presented the D Litt degree and noted painter Col Jiten Hazarika, social activist, lyricist and filmmaker from Arunachal Pradesh Nabam Tata and social activist and sports personality from Nagaland Tasile N Zeliang were presented the

PhD degree by the Chancellor.

In his address, Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit made a fervent appeal to the young scholars to be men and women of character. Knowledge without character, commerce without morality and science without humanity are meaningless. India should be a nation of the men and women of character so that it could occupy the top slot among the countries of the world, he said.

Addressing the function, GU Vice-Chancellor Dr Mridul Hazarika said that GU has now been recognised as one of the five top state universities of the country and one among the top 27 universities of the country. The University today has 359 affiliated colleges. In nine faculties of arts, science, commerce, law, fine arts, management, technology, engineering and medicine it has Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses.