Life term for murder

Correspondent

MORIGAON, April 27 - The District & Sessions Judge, Morigaon, Dhrupad Kashyap Das sentenced two persons – Niranjan Hira and Jitra Hira – to undergo rigorous imprisonment for life in a sensational murder case. As per the prosecution case, Niranjan and Jitra had gone to the house of one Bhupen Hira, resident of Boribazar village under Mikirbhata PS, at about 10pm on October 19, 2012 and killed Bhupen with a spear.