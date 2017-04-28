Born at Geluwa village in Sissi mouza of Dhemaji district in 1969, Bogadhar Hazarika joined as archarya in Sankardev Sishu Bidya Niketan, Dhemaji in 1994 and was promoted to the post of assistant pradhan archarya in 1997. He took charge of the post of the pradhan archarya in 2007 and since then he had been carrying out the responsibility of maintaining the educational institution as the pradhan archarya.

Bogadhar Hazarika was an ideal teacher and an efficient school administrator, who with his whole-hearted devotion uplifted the Niketan to a splendid standard.

His sudden premature death was widely mourned at Dhemaji. All the schools in Dhemaji including his Niketan and a lot of individuals and organisations here have deeply condoled his untimely demise.