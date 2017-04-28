He heard some of the grievances of the panchayat workers relating to total sanitation programme and drinking water supply projects during the session.

Minister Rihon before concluding the session, which was held at the District Library auditorium here on Wednesday, told the panchayat workers that the problems would be sorted out through formation of local committees in rural areas.

On Tuesday evening, Daimary had a meeting with officials of Public Health Engineering and Food and Civil Supply departments.

In this meeting, the minister instructed the departmental heads of the district to carry out the tasks fixed by the government to check corruption and to work for the promotion of the schemes. He also instructed the officers to take legal action against the fraud beneficiaries and agents involved in the implementation of the schemes.