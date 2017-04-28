The programmes of the day started at 3pm with the lighting of the lamp at the portrait of Praneswar Sarma by his elder son Debajit Sarma followed by garlanding programme by Chanakya Charan Kalita, ex-president of Tihu Sahitya Sabha.

The memorial and book releasing meeting held on the occasion was presided over by Bhaba Kanta Kalita, president, Tihu Sahitya Sabha. In the meeting, a book titled Bata Brikhaya on Praneswar Sarma edited by Dibakar Medhi and Ajit Kumar Sarma was formally released in presence of a large gathering by Karuna Kanta Kalita, ex president of Nalbari Sahitya Sabha.

Releasing the book, noted educationist Karuna Kanta Kalita said that Praneswar Sarma was a unique personality who contributed a lot in the field of education and society of Nalbari district.

Attending the memorial meeting, Somnath Deka ex-president, Tihu Sahitya Sabha, Surendra Nath Kalita, president, Tihu Anchalik Provincialized Schools Retired Teachers Employees Association, Dr Dipak Kumar Goswami, son-in-law of Praneswar Sarma and Principal of Nalbari college, Dr Dinamani Bhagawati, Nalbari College, Dinanath Sarma, retired teacher of Bali High School, Gobinda Bhagabati, assistant teacher of Haribhanga High School, Debajit Sarma, elder son of Praneswar Sarma, Ranjit Sarma, second son and many others recalled his contributions towards the society.

The meeting attended by a large number of prominent persons of greater Tihu area including Manju Devi, late Sarma’s daughter and Nabajit Sarma, late Sarma’s youngest son was beautifully arranged by Pradip Kumar Talukdar and Nitu Sarma, secretary and asstt secretary respectively of Tihu Sahitya Sabha. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Ajit Kumar Sarma, president of Tihu Subdivision Reporters Association.