It is to be mentioned that allegations were rife here that certain Bangladeshi people started occupying roadside government land of National Highway 37 (A) besides the alleged encroachment of government land on the bank of river Marabharali near Gahan Uddyan in Parwa Chariali before the very nose of the administration under Mahabhairab Police Outpost.

The area considered a gateway to the historic Tezpur town became the filthiest one due to the waste materials thrown by the chicken-selling vendors. Moreover, frequent accidents occurred in the area since the road was converted to a narrow lane following illegal occupation of the roadside government land.

Terming the eviction drive as a welcome step by the administration, social worker and member of Gahan Uddyan Committee, Aswani Kumar Bora and Diganta Talukdar said that due to the illegal occupation of the roadside government land, a tragic incident took place in the area recently.

Urging the administration to take up a permanent step to check the illegal construction of business sheds in the area, socially-aware section of the area also opined that from Mission Chariali to Koliabhumura bridge area, the NH 37 (A) has become a death trap. Due to the non-repair of this stretch of the road, many knee-deep potholes have been created posing a serious threat to the vehicular traffic and the common commuters.

Public have further alleged that although it is one of the busiest roads of Tezpur town and its vicinity, the department concerned is quite reluctant in looking after this road for which frequent accidents are taking place.