The Jajabor started their expedition from Guwahati and will continue their ride to Saikhowaghat and Sadiya in Tinsukia district. Members of the team interacted with the children and employees in the BCPL during their transit.

While interacting with the children they emphasized on the importance of outdoor games and team spirit, rather than keeping engrossed in the virtual world of mobile, TVs, etc. They also encouraged physical activities, along with studies.

The youngest member of the Jajabor team, Raktutpal Saikia enthralled the audience by playing the dhol. Later in the evening, the cyclists had an interactive session with the technical personnel of the gas cracker project, where Dr Karuna Kalita, Associate Professor, IIT Guwahati spoke on ‘Recent Development of Magnetic Bearings and Bearing-less Machines’.

The ‘Jajabor’ team was flagged off from the BCPL residential campus this morning by Reep Hazarika, General Manager of BCPL.