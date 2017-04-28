“We will have our own party agenda, but we will also highlight the ‘U’ turns and false promises of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the electoral battle,” Munda told newsmen here as he took charge as the party president of the Dibrugarh District Congress Committee at the Rajiv Bhawan here today.

Munda was accorded a rousing welcome in the city by the Congress workers as his convoy was escorted by a motorcade from Suikapha Bhawan in Borborooah, some 15 km from here. The party workers welcomed the new district president at Borborooah with Bihu and Jhumur dances, besides gayon-bayon and slogans. Munda’s convoy was led by Youth Congress’ motorcycle rally.

Munda was also accorded a similar welcome at the Rajiv Bhawan. Former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar, former Minister Pranati Phukan, outgoing Dibrugarh District Congress Committee president Anwar Hussain, former Chairman of Dibrugarh Municipal Board Chandrakanta Baruah and several other party leaders were at the party office with several hundred workers to receive the newly appointed president.

Although some leaders within the party fold had different choice for the post, today’s gathering dispelled the rumoured factionalism. As the new president of the district committee, Munda called upon all the party workers to work cohesively for the panchayat polls.