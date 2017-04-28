Daughter of Bhanu Das, a roadside vendor and Manasha Das, residents of Rongpur, Jhuma said, “I am happy to be selected for the national squad. But I am also a little worried about my studies.”

Meanwhile, overwhelmed with this achievement, secretary of Silchar DSA Babul Hore said that Jhuma has been an evolving athlete from Barak Valley who has been performing consistently well in the recent past.

“We are happy at Jhuma’s achievement. She has represented the State at an event at Haryana and has also performed well in the 3rd State Games in 2016. We hope that the budding player does well for the national team,” Hore added.