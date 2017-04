Big win for City CCC

GUWAHATI, April 27 - City Cricket Coaching Centre posted a facile 92-run victory against BR Cricket Academy in today’s match of the 7th Sitaram Agarwala Memorial Inter School/Organisation Cricket Tournament. Piling up a healthy total of 218 for nine in 50 overs, City boys restricted the opponent to 126 in 39 overs. Brief scores: City CCC 218 (Hrishikesh Das 33, Surendra Singh 30, Rohan Hazarika 24; Manash Bhawal 2/31, Nayanmoni Sut 2/31, Dhrubajyoti Gogoi 2/50). BR Cricket Academy 126 (Sasankar Das 29, Sankarjyoti Borah 26, Dipankar Nath 21; Sanjib Barman 3/8, Chinmoy Sarma 2/15). Result: City Cricket Coaching Centre won by 92 runs. MoM : Sanjib Barman.