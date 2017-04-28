DGP, Assam Mukesh Sahay was the chief guest in the function where noted footballers Gilbertson Sangma, Debasish Roy, Jewel Bey, international athlete Taibun Nesa among others were present.

More than 1200 matches will be played in next three months where over 12,500 players will take part. In Assam the tournament will be organised by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the tournament will be played at the Sarusajai Sports Complex here from May 1 to 15.

Altogether eight teams (both boys and girls), two each from KVS, SGFI, IPSC and local clubs will vie for the title in this group. The teams will be divided into two groups and top two teams of each group will qualify for the final. The champion team will be awarded Babul Phukan Memorial Trophy. Babul Phukan, who died on December 14, 2013 was an international footballer who also represented Assam in junior nationals and Santosh Trophy on several occasions.

International footballer Gilbertson Sangma has been made the Brand Ambassador for the championship.

Chairman of the organising committee Bhanu Upadhyay welcomed the gathering on the occasion where senior CRPF officer Javed Akhter was also present.