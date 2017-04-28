A win or a draw against Lajong will be enough for Aizawl FC to claim the I-League, in only their second season, and Khalid didn’t deny it would be tough without Ashutosh Mehta and Alfred Jaryan, both of whom are suspended after receiving four yellow cards.

“It will be very tough without Alfred and Ashutosh. But we can’t just sit and think over their suspension. We have to find out how we would overcome this. I trust my entire team,” Khalid said.

His players standing on the cusp of glory, Khalid is willing to soak in all the pressure himself.

“To accomplish something you have to lose something else and I have lost a lot till now,” Khalid said.

On being reminded of his counterpart Thangboi Singto’s remark that ‘Lajong won’t allow Aizawl FC to walk away with the title’, Khalid quipped, “Yeah, that’s football. Why will they allow us to run away with the title? We have to fight for every inch and we will.” – PTI