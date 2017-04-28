Two AK-47 rifles, one MA-3 assault rifle, one pistol, seven magazines, 215 live rounds and three camouflage pouches were seized from the house at Heiroklen area, police said.

Police and Assam Rifles personnel jointly raided the house following specific information in the small hours today.

It was suspected that the seized arms and ammunition belonged to the newly floated militant outfit United Socialist Revolutionary Army, police said. – PTI