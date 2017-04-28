ITANAGAR, April 27 - Incessant rainfall for the past one week has flooded large areas of the capital town of Arunachal Pradesh here and has caused landslides and road blocks at many points.
An official report said that a house in Pachin Colony was on the verge of collapse due to river diversion forcing the family to vacate and relocate elsewhere.
The people of Pachin Colony have voluntarily undertaken temporary flood preventive measure by constructing bund with bamboo and filling empty cement bags with sand, the report said. Meanwhile, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has put the Emergency Operation Centre on high alert. – PTI