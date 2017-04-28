In a memorandum presented to State Education Minister Roshan Warjri, the NGO on behalf of the Nokmas who had earlier donated land for the university, threatened to claim back the land. The Nokmas of Dawagre Aking had donated the land to the State Government on the promise of a Horticulture University.

“We had made our demand for setting up of the university in August 2016 to the then under secretary to the government, D Dkhar, who had forwarded the same to the commissioner and secretary to Agriculture. However, there has been no further response from the State Government

on the matter,” said AAYF president Christcheman Sangma.