In his condolence message to the eldest son of the actor Rahul Khanna, Khandu said, “With profound grief I write to share the grief of losing one of the finest actors ever produced by India and a charismatic, influential and dedicated leader of our great nation.

“Vinod Khanna will rule the hearts of millions for being one of the most stylish, handsome and an awesome actor of all time,” he said. – PTI