The State Cabinet took the decision at a meeting held yesterday, an official release said today.

The Cabinet at its meeting discussed various issues regarding implementation of the earlier Cabinet decision of July 23, 2012 on recognition of Rongmei tribe by the State Government.

As per earlier notification the State Government, around 1,313 people belonging to Rongmei tribe, along with their descendants, would continue to enjoy the status, privileges and entitlements of indigenous inhabitants of Nagaland.

The decision for derecognition by the Cabinet of the Rongmei tribe has finally put to rest the pending conflict with various Naga tribes of the State over giving such status to one tribe as there were fears that it would legitimise similar recognition to other tribes from other States.

Since 2012 when the DAN-II government, on the eve of the 2013 Assembly election, notified Rongmeis as an indigenous tribe of Nagaland, it led to strong opposition among various tribes for which, Nagaland Tribes Council demanded revocation of the order. The demand got support from various tribes of the State. Later, the issue was taken up by Central Nagaland Tribes Council during 2016.