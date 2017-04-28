

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh trying a traditional drum at Kangpokpi town in Manipur on Wednesday. – Correspondent

The Chief Minister and his entourage were also given a rousing welcome by the people at Gangiphai and Kalapahar before reaching main reception venue at Kangpokpi town.

In his address at the Brigadier Thomas ground, Biren announced a project worth Rs 185 crore for construction of a market, an ITI and power supply projects. In his recent visit to Ukhrul the Chief Minister had announced a similar package worth Rs 201 crore.

While addressing the gathering he appealed to the people to extend maximum cooperation so that the State Government can carry forward developmental activities.

The Chief Minister also laid emphasis on restoration of peace in the greater interest of the people.

Works Minister Th Biswajit and ADC Chairman Haokholal Hangshing also spoke on the occasion which was attended by eight Cabinet Ministers and nine Parliamentary Secretaries.