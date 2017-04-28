

They formally joined the ruling party in a simple ceremony here last evening in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and State BJP president Tapir Gao.

In his address, Gao said that his party is happy to accept the Congress members.

Appreciating their decision Khandu said that the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would carry out all round development in the country.

PTI adds: The IMC comprised 30 councillors and 26 councillors belonged to Congress.

After expulsion of one of the members from the party, total Congress councillors in the IMC stood at 25, reported CMO.