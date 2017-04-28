The main objective of the meeting was to have direct interaction with representatives from various sections of society and railway users for further improvement in all sectors of railway-related services.

The committee comprises MPs and MLAs from various north-eastern states, high officials from the transport departments of various states, various passenger associations, merchants’ associations, different chambers of commerce from the region and special interest groups.

Chahatey Ram, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), asked all the members of the committee to put forward their suggestions on each and every field of railway-related services.

He also assured them that their suggestions would be given due importance by the railway authorities.

Ram highlighted various steps already taken to improve services and various major projects undertaken for rail infrastructure development in the region.

Senior railway officials noted down all the suggestions and demands put forward by the members. They also replied to various queries from the members on different fields.